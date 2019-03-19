103 CRESCENT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice and spacious, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, formal living/dining and separate family room and bonus room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, also 2 car garage with electric opener. With over 1,700 sq ft on cul de sac this Poinciana home is in perfect location. Split/open floor plan with formal dining/living area. Nice size bedrooms with large closets, master suite with his and hers closets and bath with dual sinks. Well planned kitchen with lots of cabinet space, pantry and counter bar plus all the kitchen appliances provided. Inside laundry room and garage with electric opener