Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 CRESCENT COURT

103 Crescent Court · No Longer Available
Location

103 Crescent Court, Poinciana, FL 34758
Regency Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice and spacious, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, formal living/dining and separate family room and bonus room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, also 2 car garage with electric opener. With over 1,700 sq ft on cul de sac this Poinciana home is in perfect location. Split/open floor plan with formal dining/living area. Nice size bedrooms with large closets, master suite with his and hers closets and bath with dual sinks. Well planned kitchen with lots of cabinet space, pantry and counter bar plus all the kitchen appliances provided. Inside laundry room and garage with electric opener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 CRESCENT COURT have any available units?
103 CRESCENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 103 CRESCENT COURT have?
Some of 103 CRESCENT COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 CRESCENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
103 CRESCENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 CRESCENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 103 CRESCENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 103 CRESCENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 103 CRESCENT COURT offers parking.
Does 103 CRESCENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 CRESCENT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 CRESCENT COURT have a pool?
No, 103 CRESCENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 103 CRESCENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 103 CRESCENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 103 CRESCENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 CRESCENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 CRESCENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 CRESCENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
