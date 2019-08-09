1019 DARLINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unfurnished, 4 bedroom 2 bath home with formal living room, dining area and family room. Freshly painted and brand new flooring, carpet in bedrooms and vinyl in living areas. Open floor plan to dining and family room with counter bar, plenty of kitchen cabinets for storage and 3 piece appliances. Nice/open back yard with no rear neighbors. Great location just off Marigold Ave. and San Lorenzo Rd., near elementary school, new Poinciana Pkwy and short drive to stores and hospital.



Available Now!

12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.