Poinciana, FL
1019 DARLINGTON COURT
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:08 PM

1019 DARLINGTON COURT

1019 Darlington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Darlington Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unfurnished, 4 bedroom 2 bath home with formal living room, dining area and family room. Freshly painted and brand new flooring, carpet in bedrooms and vinyl in living areas. Open floor plan to dining and family room with counter bar, plenty of kitchen cabinets for storage and 3 piece appliances. Nice/open back yard with no rear neighbors. Great location just off Marigold Ave. and San Lorenzo Rd., near elementary school, new Poinciana Pkwy and short drive to stores and hospital.

Available Now!
12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 DARLINGTON COURT have any available units?
1019 DARLINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1019 DARLINGTON COURT have?
Some of 1019 DARLINGTON COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 DARLINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1019 DARLINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 DARLINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1019 DARLINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1019 DARLINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1019 DARLINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 1019 DARLINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 DARLINGTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 DARLINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 1019 DARLINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1019 DARLINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1019 DARLINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 DARLINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 DARLINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 DARLINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 DARLINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
