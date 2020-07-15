/
furnished apartments
171 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL
9721 Darlington Pl
9721 Darlington Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. FULLY FURNISHED preferred. but option for UNFURNISHED. 12 month lease preferred, but option for shorter term.
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful one level Pool home in Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 5 Bd / 3.
Results within 5 miles of Cooper City
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Dania Beach
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Hollywood Hills
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
North Country-Riverdale
2782 NW 212th St
2782 212th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Roommate/shared situation needed at Miami Gardens Home. All Utilities and Wi-Fi Included.
804 SW 147th Ave
804 Southwest 147th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
A completely renovated condo in the ever popular community of Cobblestone in Pembroke Pines. Step into the condo of your dreams with all the upgrades you've been wanting. 2/2 with well appointed upgrades and spacious living.
Dania Beach
4154 SW 49th St
4154 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
LAKE HOUSE***Fully Furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + WiFi. Completely renovated Lake House featuring 3 size bedrooms all the rooms with smart TV and Memory Foam mattress, and a extra room (4th) with a pull out sofa, toys and books for kids.
Hillcrest
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! 720 Credit score required. Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.
4336 Dogwood Cir
4336 Dogwood Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths in The Ridges-Weston - Property Id: 315397 Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in The Ridges resort style living community offering great amenities. Great open floor plan.
Westport
601 NW 108th Ave
601 Northwest 108th Avenue, Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
This amazing 5 bed and 3 bath home with a added BONUS room comes fully furnished or unfurnished ready for move in. Live and enjoy this spacious and unique home in West Port. Amazing closet space and more.
Emerald Hills
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.
Plantation Acres
651 N Old Hiatus Rd
651 N Old Hiatus Rd, Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4394 sqft
FURNISHED !! SEASONAL RENTAL! OR 12 MONTHS !Can be rented weekly, or monthly or for special events. in the desired Plantation Acres community. Vaulted ceilings ,BIG POOL , BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE'S , T.V'S , POOL TABLE ,AND MORE USE TO BE AIR B&B ...
Pembroke Falls
14274 NW 22nd St
14274 Northwest 22nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to this fully furnished lovely home in the heart of Pembroke pines, located in one of the best community, Pembroke Falls, home is moving ready and is also available fully furnished.
Driftwood
6611 Coolidge St
6611 Coolidge Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Modern private 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished single family home in Hollywood. Home is renovated with stainless steal appliances and a lovely furnished design. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.
Weston
1685 PASSION VINE
1685 Passion Vine Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
BEAUTIFUL.... FURNISHED 3 BED / 2 BATH ...STEPS TO WESTON TOWN CENTER... NICE...PEACEFUL LOCATION...HIGH END FURNITURE....LOVELY KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS...MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT!
Pine Island Ridge
9411 Evergreen Pl
9411 Evergreen Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED COZY APARTMENT IN DESIRABLE PINE ISLAND RIDGE A COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY.GOLF COURT /TENNIS COURT/PLAY GROUND/COMMUNITY POOL/TWO RESTAURANTS/EXERCISE ROOM/SAUNA AVAILABLE. NO PETS/NO SMOKING PLEASE.
12665 SW 54th Ct
12665 Southwest 54th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious, renovated, two story, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in the desirable community of Bahia at Vizcaya in Miramar. Open eat-in kitchen great for entertaining. Large fenced in backyard. Private Community Pool and more. Full size laundry room.
Century Village
650 SW 138th Ave
650 Southwest 138th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Enjoy the awesome lakes views from this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 full bath & 1 half bath apartment. It is fully furnished and have a fully equipped kitchen or not. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
Bonaventure
16300 Golf Club Rd
16300 Golf Club Road, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1487 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL, RARELY AVAILABLE, MINIMUM 4 MOS. TOP FLOOR UNIT, SUPERB DECORATIONS THRUOGHOUT, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE FLOOR. FURNISHED AND READY FOR SEASONAL OCCUPANCY. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Bonaventure
16254 Laurel Drive
16254 Laurel Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
TOTALLY FURNISHED !!!! Bright, beautiful & spacious 2/2 condo in Weston. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Screened and spacious patio with an extra closet for storage. Washer and dryer in the unit. Complex has private pool.
Hollywood Hills
4410 Buchanan St
4410 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Short Term Furnished Stays Available (30 day minimum). Escape crowded city living! Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in Hollywood Hills. Split floor plan. Private, charming, spacious South Florida getaway with exquisite, sparkling pool.
Pine Island Ridge
1713 Whitehall Dr
1713 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
VACANT.
