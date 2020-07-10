All apartments in Plant City
309 HEMLOCK DRIVE

309 Hemlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Hemlock Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LIKE NEW 4BR, 2BA single family home in an established, desirable Plant City neighborhood conveniently located within minutes of I4, within a short drive to Tampa, close to lots of stores, shoppes, and great schools! This home has been substantially renovated. It has a *new architectural roof,* A new central AC system, new energy efficient windows, beautiful new ceramic tile flooring, a new screened-in porch, and much more! You will love the brand new kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. There is a large bonus room that could potentially be a fifth bedroom. Rent is $1495/month, security deposit is $1550, and application fees are $50/adult. Please call today to request a private viewing before this AMAZING rental is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE have any available units?
309 HEMLOCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
309 HEMLOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 HEMLOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

