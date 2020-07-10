309 HEMLOCK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

LIKE NEW 4BR, 2BA single family home in an established, desirable Plant City neighborhood conveniently located within minutes of I4, within a short drive to Tampa, close to lots of stores, shoppes, and great schools! This home has been substantially renovated. It has a *new architectural roof,* A new central AC system, new energy efficient windows, beautiful new ceramic tile flooring, a new screened-in porch, and much more! You will love the brand new kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. There is a large bonus room that could potentially be a fifth bedroom. Rent is $1495/month, security deposit is $1550, and application fees are $50/adult. Please call today to request a private viewing before this AMAZING rental is gone!