2336 Tanbark Ridge PL

w/d hookup garage pool playground basketball court bbq/grill

Call Darlene Today to schedule your private viewing (813) 263-3801 - Gated Pool Community, The perfect townhouse rental is now available! Come see it quickly, before it is gone. Three Bedrooms, two and a half Bathrooms, two Car Garage townhouse in desirable Walden Woods. This is the middle size floorplan. Garage entry will bring you past storage shelves and electric outlets and then inside to Hallway with Half Bath and Laundry Room (hook up available). Wood looking tile floors in the Living and Dining room area. Breakfast bar looks into Kitchen space with matching Black appliances and brand new refrigerator. Closet pantry and plenty of cabinets mean you will be able to stock all your supplies right in the Kitchen. Living Room and Dining Room combo have an abundance of windows and a slider out to the back yard. Upstairs again has a small space for storage as well as a hall closet. All Bedrooms and full Bathrooms are on the second floor. Master Bedroom has plant shelving and 3 large windows. Master Bath has dual sinks, a spacious shower, and a linen closet. The neighborhood has a pool, playground, and BBQ. Easy to access main roads of Plant City as well as highways to get you to Tampa or Orlando. What a great location! *** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, and a security deposit. At move-in tenant, costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees. ***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5826139)