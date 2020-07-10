All apartments in Plant City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

2336 Tanbark Ridge PL

2336 Tanbark Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Tanbark Ridge Place, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Call Darlene Today to schedule your private viewing (813) 263-3801 - Gated Pool Community, The perfect townhouse rental is now available! Come see it quickly, before it is gone. Three Bedrooms, two and a half Bathrooms, two Car Garage townhouse in desirable Walden Woods. This is the middle size floorplan. Garage entry will bring you past storage shelves and electric outlets and then inside to Hallway with Half Bath and Laundry Room (hook up available). Wood looking tile floors in the Living and Dining room area. Breakfast bar looks into Kitchen space with matching Black appliances and brand new refrigerator. Closet pantry and plenty of cabinets mean you will be able to stock all your supplies right in the Kitchen. Living Room and Dining Room combo have an abundance of windows and a slider out to the back yard. Upstairs again has a small space for storage as well as a hall closet. All Bedrooms and full Bathrooms are on the second floor. Master Bedroom has plant shelving and 3 large windows. Master Bath has dual sinks, a spacious shower, and a linen closet. The neighborhood has a pool, playground, and BBQ. Easy to access main roads of Plant City as well as highways to get you to Tampa or Orlando. What a great location! *** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, and a security deposit. At move-in tenant, costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees. ***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL have any available units?
2336 Tanbark Ridge PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL have?
Some of 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Tanbark Ridge PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL offers parking.
Does 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL have a pool?
Yes, 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL has a pool.
Does 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL have accessible units?
No, 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 Tanbark Ridge PL does not have units with dishwashers.

