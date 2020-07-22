Amenities

With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom apartments, that offer up to 1,498 square feet of living space with a collection of interior touches. Come home to lofty ceilings, modern track and pendant lighting, two-inch faux-wooden blinds, plush carpet, upscale wood-finish flooring, stylish six-panel doors, two-tone paint schemes, framed vanity mirrors, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms, and a variety of other modern finishes. Our gourmet kitchens, featuring executive chef undermount sinks, custom routed wood cabinetry with sleek hardware, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and designer tile backsplashes, will have you cooking like a pro in no time! Select homes also include a relaxing patio or balcony, large walk-in closets, walk-in showers with rain showerheads, soaking tubs, built-in computer niches, and double sink vanities.



Beyond your apartment, you’ll find an array of resort-style amenities that focus on comfort and luxury. Take a dip in our saltwater pool with an expansive sundeck and cabanas, or relax at our outdoor social lounges with yard games! Get fit at our two-story fitness center with high-endurance equipment, free weights, resistance, spin bikes, and yoga room. Residents will also enjoy our golf simulator lounge, cyber cafe, cinema theater, courtyards with lounges and outdoor kitchens, coffee and juice bar lounge, dog park and pet spa, as well as our social lounge with gaming and TV's. For your convenience, we offer a Luxer One™ package system, indoor trash chutes, elevators, conference room, two guest suites, and online rent payment and maintenance requests. Choose the floorplan that fits your lifestyle to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff to schedule a tour of your new home!