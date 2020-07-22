All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

Satori Luxury Apartments

3110 Grand Avenue · (754) 704-1462
Rent Special
One Month Free Upfront
Location

3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1234 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,314

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1232 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,314

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,314

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 91+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3207 · Avail. Nov 2

$1,814

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 2205 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,814

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 2204 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,814

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

See 53+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3212 · Avail. Nov 2

$2,114

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Unit 2201 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,114

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,114

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Satori Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
golf room
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
playground
putting green
smoke-free community
yoga
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom apartments, that offer up to 1,498 square feet of living space with a collection of interior touches. Come home to lofty ceilings, modern track and pendant lighting, two-inch faux-wooden blinds, plush carpet, upscale wood-finish flooring, stylish six-panel doors, two-tone paint schemes, framed vanity mirrors, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms, and a variety of other modern finishes. Our gourmet kitchens, featuring executive chef undermount sinks, custom routed wood cabinetry with sleek hardware, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and designer tile backsplashes, will have you cooking like a pro in no time! Select homes also include a relaxing patio or balcony, large walk-in closets, walk-in showers with rain showerheads, soaking tubs, built-in computer niches, and double sink vanities.

Beyond your apartment, you’ll find an array of resort-style amenities that focus on comfort and luxury. Take a dip in our saltwater pool with an expansive sundeck and cabanas, or relax at our outdoor social lounges with yard games! Get fit at our two-story fitness center with high-endurance equipment, free weights, resistance, spin bikes, and yoga room. Residents will also enjoy our golf simulator lounge, cyber cafe, cinema theater, courtyards with lounges and outdoor kitchens, coffee and juice bar lounge, dog park and pet spa, as well as our social lounge with gaming and TV's. For your convenience, we offer a Luxer One™ package system, indoor trash chutes, elevators, conference room, two guest suites, and online rent payment and maintenance requests. Choose the floorplan that fits your lifestyle to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff to schedule a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $400; 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month.
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Satori Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Satori Luxury Apartments has 181 units available starting at $1,314 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Satori Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Satori Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Satori Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Satori Luxury Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free Upfront
Is Satori Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Satori Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Satori Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Satori Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Satori Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Satori Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Satori Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Satori Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Satori Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Satori Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Satori Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Satori Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Satori Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Satori Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
