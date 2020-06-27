9525 60TH WAY N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Pool Home in in Pinellas Park. This home features a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and new crown molding that gives an elegant touch. Ceramic tile wood flooring throughout the house. Pool and brand new pool deck. A very spacious kitchen features an Island with Granite Countertops, wood cabinets, and Subway Tile Backsplash. Master Bathroom features a custom shower and granite shower seat. Enjoy the Jacuzzi Jet Tub surrounded with Subway Tile in the 2nd Bathroom. Owner maintained pool to relax on with the huge wooden deck/patio that's perfect for day or night. Large oversized pristine landscaped corner lot with plenty of parking and parking for recreational toys. There's a large access gate to the side backyard with stone rock pad. With a Pool, Deck, Patio and Side Pad there's still lots of backyard space to do as you wish. Located near Helen S Howarth Community, Forbes Recreational Center, Pinellas Park National Little League, Helen Howarth Dog Park. Horse activities nearby are Bareback Ranch / Horse Back Riding. Southern Star Stables and Saddle Up Riding Club.