Pinellas Park, FL
9525 60TH WAY N
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

9525 60TH WAY N

9525 60th St N · No Longer Available
Location

9525 60th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Pool Home in in Pinellas Park. This home features a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and new crown molding that gives an elegant touch. Ceramic tile wood flooring throughout the house. Pool and brand new pool deck. A very spacious kitchen features an Island with Granite Countertops, wood cabinets, and Subway Tile Backsplash. Master Bathroom features a custom shower and granite shower seat. Enjoy the Jacuzzi Jet Tub surrounded with Subway Tile in the 2nd Bathroom. Owner maintained pool to relax on with the huge wooden deck/patio that's perfect for day or night. Large oversized pristine landscaped corner lot with plenty of parking and parking for recreational toys. There's a large access gate to the side backyard with stone rock pad. With a Pool, Deck, Patio and Side Pad there's still lots of backyard space to do as you wish. Located near Helen S Howarth Community, Forbes Recreational Center, Pinellas Park National Little League, Helen Howarth Dog Park. Horse activities nearby are Bareback Ranch / Horse Back Riding. Southern Star Stables and Saddle Up Riding Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 60TH WAY N have any available units?
9525 60TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 9525 60TH WAY N have?
Some of 9525 60TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 60TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
9525 60TH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 60TH WAY N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9525 60TH WAY N is pet friendly.
Does 9525 60TH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 9525 60TH WAY N offers parking.
Does 9525 60TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9525 60TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 60TH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 9525 60TH WAY N has a pool.
Does 9525 60TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 9525 60TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 60TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9525 60TH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9525 60TH WAY N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9525 60TH WAY N does not have units with air conditioning.
