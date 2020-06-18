8851 US Highway 19 North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

Style & Sophistication!!! Brand New 2 Bedroom with Full Size Washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets, Contemporary Lighting, Granite or Quartz, Wood Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Plush Carpet in Bedroom, and Screened Balcony. Amenities include Resort Style Pool with Tanning Ledge, Outdoor Kitchen, Grilling and Dining Areas, Outdoor Game Area, Pet Park, State of the Art Fitness Center, Social Lounge, and So Much More. Conveniently Located with Easy Access to I275 and US 19. Just Minutes to Downtown St. Pete and Tampa. For More Information On This and Many Others Call Denise Marino 727-204-5556 Licensed Real Estate Agent.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8851-us-hwy-19-n-pinellas-park-fl-33782-usa-unit-121/b46ff289-58af-4ba3-9a45-3a143de2d247



(RLNE5628760)