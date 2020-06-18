All apartments in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL
8851 US Highway 19 North
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

8851 US Highway 19 North

8851 US Route 19 · (727) 204-5556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8851 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Style & Sophistication!!! Brand New 2 Bedroom with Full Size Washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets, Contemporary Lighting, Granite or Quartz, Wood Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Plush Carpet in Bedroom, and Screened Balcony. Amenities include Resort Style Pool with Tanning Ledge, Outdoor Kitchen, Grilling and Dining Areas, Outdoor Game Area, Pet Park, State of the Art Fitness Center, Social Lounge, and So Much More. Conveniently Located with Easy Access to I275 and US 19. Just Minutes to Downtown St. Pete and Tampa. For More Information On This and Many Others Call Denise Marino 727-204-5556 Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8851-us-hwy-19-n-pinellas-park-fl-33782-usa-unit-121/b46ff289-58af-4ba3-9a45-3a143de2d247

(RLNE5628760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8851 US Highway 19 North have any available units?
8851 US Highway 19 North has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8851 US Highway 19 North have?
Some of 8851 US Highway 19 North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8851 US Highway 19 North currently offering any rent specials?
8851 US Highway 19 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8851 US Highway 19 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8851 US Highway 19 North is pet friendly.
Does 8851 US Highway 19 North offer parking?
Yes, 8851 US Highway 19 North does offer parking.
Does 8851 US Highway 19 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8851 US Highway 19 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8851 US Highway 19 North have a pool?
Yes, 8851 US Highway 19 North has a pool.
Does 8851 US Highway 19 North have accessible units?
No, 8851 US Highway 19 North does not have accessible units.
Does 8851 US Highway 19 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8851 US Highway 19 North has units with dishwashers.
Does 8851 US Highway 19 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8851 US Highway 19 North has units with air conditioning.
