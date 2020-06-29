8730 52nd Ln N

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 4/2 in great Pinellas Park location. This home has all new laminate floors throughout, fresh paint and all new kitchen including granite counters, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens up into the large back yard which is fully fenced. The master bedroom boasts an upgraded full bath and other three large bedrooms and full bath are on the other side of the home. There is a large living room and separate dining room and a beautiful family room with a fireplace (not operable). This beautiful home is move in ready and will not last long!

$60 App Fee per Adult, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. SORRY NO PETS ACCEPTED.