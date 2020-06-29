All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

8730 52nd Ln N

8730 52nd Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

8730 52nd Lane North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 4/2 in great Pinellas Park location. This home has all new laminate floors throughout, fresh paint and all new kitchen including granite counters, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens up into the large back yard which is fully fenced. The master bedroom boasts an upgraded full bath and other three large bedrooms and full bath are on the other side of the home. There is a large living room and separate dining room and a beautiful family room with a fireplace (not operable). This beautiful home is move in ready and will not last long!
$60 App Fee per Adult, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. SORRY NO PETS ACCEPTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8730 52nd Ln N have any available units?
8730 52nd Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 8730 52nd Ln N have?
Some of 8730 52nd Ln N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8730 52nd Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
8730 52nd Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8730 52nd Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 8730 52nd Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 8730 52nd Ln N offer parking?
No, 8730 52nd Ln N does not offer parking.
Does 8730 52nd Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8730 52nd Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8730 52nd Ln N have a pool?
No, 8730 52nd Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 8730 52nd Ln N have accessible units?
No, 8730 52nd Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 8730 52nd Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8730 52nd Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8730 52nd Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8730 52nd Ln N has units with air conditioning.
