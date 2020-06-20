8418 66TH WAY N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Exclusive rental in gated community of only 98 homes. Deed restricted. Association rules. LARGE 1730 sq ft home with two bedrooms, split floor plan, two baths, loft and laundry upstairs (carpet) and great room downstairs (ceramic tile) that includes kitchen, dining, living room and a half bath. This elite home backs up to quiet residential with a nice view from the large screened, covered back patio and from the master bedroom. This home has a two car garage. Sorry no pets and no smoking. This home is located at the end of the culdesac with guest parking across from the unit, to be used by guests only. The community offers gated access, a heated pool and secure mail boxes. The townhome offers fresh paint, new carpet and pad, new washer and dryer, new hvac system, new stove, new dishwasher and newer refrigerator. Single family (4 or less occupants). All occupants over 21 must undergo a background check (fees apply) and must have 720+ credit score. Long term occupancy desired. Room sizes are estimated. Call for details.