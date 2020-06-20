All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

8418 66TH WAY N

8418 66th Way North · (727) 667-9858
Location

8418 66th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1730 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Exclusive rental in gated community of only 98 homes. Deed restricted. Association rules. LARGE 1730 sq ft home with two bedrooms, split floor plan, two baths, loft and laundry upstairs (carpet) and great room downstairs (ceramic tile) that includes kitchen, dining, living room and a half bath. This elite home backs up to quiet residential with a nice view from the large screened, covered back patio and from the master bedroom. This home has a two car garage. Sorry no pets and no smoking. This home is located at the end of the culdesac with guest parking across from the unit, to be used by guests only. The community offers gated access, a heated pool and secure mail boxes. The townhome offers fresh paint, new carpet and pad, new washer and dryer, new hvac system, new stove, new dishwasher and newer refrigerator. Single family (4 or less occupants). All occupants over 21 must undergo a background check (fees apply) and must have 720+ credit score. Long term occupancy desired. Room sizes are estimated. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 66TH WAY N have any available units?
8418 66TH WAY N has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8418 66TH WAY N have?
Some of 8418 66TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 66TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
8418 66TH WAY N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 66TH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 8418 66TH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 8418 66TH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 8418 66TH WAY N does offer parking.
Does 8418 66TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8418 66TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 66TH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 8418 66TH WAY N has a pool.
Does 8418 66TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 8418 66TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 66TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 66TH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8418 66TH WAY N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8418 66TH WAY N has units with air conditioning.
