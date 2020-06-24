All apartments in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL
8412 60TH STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8412 60TH STREET N

8412 60th St N · No Longer Available
Location

8412 60th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You must see this charming pet friendly, 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa in the heart of Beach lined Pinellas County Florida. Kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets and a breakfast bar that opens to living area. Tiled Living/Dining room combination. Master suite with walk-in closet and master bath with shower. Nice size 2nd bedroom. 2nd bathroom with full tub/shower combination. Come and see for yourself! Unit features; inside washer and dryer, spacious split floor plan, enclosed private courtyard area, updated concrete counter tops, 2 assigned parking spaces at your front door, separate storage space in your courtyard, laminate flooring, newer AC, roof, HWH. The Villas of Pinellas Farms is a small and very private complex with tree lined streets. Each building has 4 units with green space surrounding them. Villas of Pinellas Farms has easy access to Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Gulf Beaches. Close to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 60TH STREET N have any available units?
8412 60TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 8412 60TH STREET N have?
Some of 8412 60TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 60TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
8412 60TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 60TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8412 60TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 8412 60TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 8412 60TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 8412 60TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8412 60TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 60TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 8412 60TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 8412 60TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 8412 60TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 60TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8412 60TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8412 60TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8412 60TH STREET N has units with air conditioning.
