8412 60TH STREET N

Amenities
You must see this charming pet friendly, 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa in the heart of Beach lined Pinellas County Florida. Kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets and a breakfast bar that opens to living area. Tiled Living/Dining room combination. Master suite with walk-in closet and master bath with shower. Nice size 2nd bedroom. 2nd bathroom with full tub/shower combination. Come and see for yourself! Unit features; inside washer and dryer, spacious split floor plan, enclosed private courtyard area, updated concrete counter tops, 2 assigned parking spaces at your front door, separate storage space in your courtyard, laminate flooring, newer AC, roof, HWH. The Villas of Pinellas Farms is a small and very private complex with tree lined streets. Each building has 4 units with green space surrounding them. Villas of Pinellas Farms has easy access to Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Gulf Beaches. Close to shopping and schools.