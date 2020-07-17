All apartments in Pinellas Park
8060 59th St N

8060 59th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

8060 59th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Single Family Home with updated kitchen and fenced yard. - Call Agent directly to schedule a showing @ 813-407-8990

VIEW 3D TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1657128?accessKey=5efe

This 3/2 Ranch has been recently updated with new kitchen, and light fixtures. The home also features vaulted ceiling in living and kitchen areas, off the kitchen an additional large family room for entertaining. The home is in the Harmony Heights neighborhood close to shopping and central Pinellas park. Fenced yard with Patio and out storage shed great for the extra things and for a small dog. Home has W/D! Home also has attached hurricane awnings. Call today for viewing.Tenant must pass $60 Credit background checkOne month sec Dep required.Utilities are separately metered and tenant is responsible to maintain all landscaping.

(RLNE5427246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8060 59th St N have any available units?
8060 59th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 8060 59th St N have?
Some of 8060 59th St N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8060 59th St N currently offering any rent specials?
8060 59th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8060 59th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8060 59th St N is pet friendly.
Does 8060 59th St N offer parking?
No, 8060 59th St N does not offer parking.
Does 8060 59th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8060 59th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8060 59th St N have a pool?
No, 8060 59th St N does not have a pool.
Does 8060 59th St N have accessible units?
No, 8060 59th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 8060 59th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8060 59th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8060 59th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8060 59th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
