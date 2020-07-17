8060 59th St N

Amenities

Great Single Family Home with updated kitchen and fenced yard. - Call Agent directly to schedule a showing @ 813-407-8990



This 3/2 Ranch has been recently updated with new kitchen, and light fixtures. The home also features vaulted ceiling in living and kitchen areas, off the kitchen an additional large family room for entertaining. The home is in the Harmony Heights neighborhood close to shopping and central Pinellas park. Fenced yard with Patio and out storage shed great for the extra things and for a small dog. Home has W/D! Home also has attached hurricane awnings. Call today for viewing.Tenant must pass $60 Credit background checkOne month sec Dep required.Utilities are separately metered and tenant is responsible to maintain all landscaping.



