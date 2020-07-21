7739 75th Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW!! Available is a very nice large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage. Beautiful big house with lots of square footage and a fenced in yard for you and your family, just minutes to commute and beaches! Schedule your showing today at your most convenient time. Sewer/trash included. Laundry room inside the unit. Pets are allowed . EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website! Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services. 100$ application fees for the HOA. Trash is included with monthly payment.