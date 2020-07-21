All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:57 PM

7739 75th Street North

7739 75th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7739 75th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW!! Available is a very nice large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage. Beautiful big house with lots of square footage and a fenced in yard for you and your family, just minutes to commute and beaches! Schedule your showing today at your most convenient time. Sewer/trash included. Laundry room inside the unit. Pets are allowed . EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website! Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services. 100$ application fees for the HOA. Trash is included with monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7739 75th Street North have any available units?
7739 75th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7739 75th Street North have?
Some of 7739 75th Street North's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7739 75th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
7739 75th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7739 75th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7739 75th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 7739 75th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 7739 75th Street North offers parking.
Does 7739 75th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7739 75th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7739 75th Street North have a pool?
No, 7739 75th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 7739 75th Street North have accessible units?
No, 7739 75th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 7739 75th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7739 75th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7739 75th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7739 75th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
