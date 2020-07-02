All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 7725 58 th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
7725 58 th St N
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

7725 58 th St N

7725 58th St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7725 58th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 Pinellas Park Home! - Pinellas Park beauty features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen, brand new carpeting, laminate flooring in the wet areas, washer & dryer connections and much more! The large backyard is completely fenced in. Within minutes to everywhere you need to be.
Welcome Home !
Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$50.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5682188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7725 58 th St N have any available units?
7725 58 th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7725 58 th St N have?
Some of 7725 58 th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7725 58 th St N currently offering any rent specials?
7725 58 th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 58 th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7725 58 th St N is pet friendly.
Does 7725 58 th St N offer parking?
No, 7725 58 th St N does not offer parking.
Does 7725 58 th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7725 58 th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 58 th St N have a pool?
No, 7725 58 th St N does not have a pool.
Does 7725 58 th St N have accessible units?
No, 7725 58 th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 58 th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7725 58 th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7725 58 th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7725 58 th St N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg