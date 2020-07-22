All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

7621 46th Way N

7621 46th Way North · No Longer Available
Location

7621 46th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3/1 in the heart of Pinellas Park -
To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath available now! In the heart of Pinellas Park. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools! This home features a split floor plan, with one bedroom and laundry one one side of the home and the other two bedrooms and bathroom on the other. No carpet is always a plus! Fenced in backyard, screened in lanai and wood front porch the width of the home, all offer wonderful outdoor living.

Schedule your showing today!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1620872

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942

(RLNE5298578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 46th Way N have any available units?
7621 46th Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7621 46th Way N have?
Some of 7621 46th Way N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 46th Way N currently offering any rent specials?
7621 46th Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 46th Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 46th Way N is pet friendly.
Does 7621 46th Way N offer parking?
Yes, 7621 46th Way N offers parking.
Does 7621 46th Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 46th Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 46th Way N have a pool?
No, 7621 46th Way N does not have a pool.
Does 7621 46th Way N have accessible units?
No, 7621 46th Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 46th Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 46th Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 46th Way N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7621 46th Way N does not have units with air conditioning.
