7280 118TH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Updated Kitchen with Marble Counters and Breakfast Bar. New in 2019 - Stove, Sink, Microwave, and most Ceiling fans. Newer Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer stay also. Both Bathrooms have been updated. Very Open Floor Plan and home shows fantastic. Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living Room. Tile floors throughout and freshly painted inside. Master has a Walk in closet and its own bath. Sliders from Living Room and Master. A Dog under 50 lbs. No dangerous breeds per Insurance Company. Fenced in backyard with new sod and a 10 by 12 shed to store your yard equipment. Nice Oak trees in back and even a small garden area. A must see if you are looking for a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and a large backyard. NO SMOKING ALLOWED