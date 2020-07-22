All apartments in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL
7280 118TH TERRACE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

7280 118TH TERRACE

7280 118th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7280 118th Terrace, Pinellas Park, FL 33773
Pinebrook Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Updated Kitchen with Marble Counters and Breakfast Bar. New in 2019 - Stove, Sink, Microwave, and most Ceiling fans. Newer Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer stay also. Both Bathrooms have been updated. Very Open Floor Plan and home shows fantastic. Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living Room. Tile floors throughout and freshly painted inside. Master has a Walk in closet and its own bath. Sliders from Living Room and Master. A Dog under 50 lbs. No dangerous breeds per Insurance Company. Fenced in backyard with new sod and a 10 by 12 shed to store your yard equipment. Nice Oak trees in back and even a small garden area. A must see if you are looking for a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and a large backyard. NO SMOKING ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7280 118TH TERRACE have any available units?
7280 118TH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7280 118TH TERRACE have?
Some of 7280 118TH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7280 118TH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7280 118TH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7280 118TH TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7280 118TH TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 7280 118TH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 7280 118TH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 7280 118TH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7280 118TH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7280 118TH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7280 118TH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7280 118TH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7280 118TH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7280 118TH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7280 118TH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7280 118TH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7280 118TH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
