6837 40th Ln N

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb990e30aa ---- This two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home features a welcoming foyer, open kitchen with full appliance package, washer and dryer, and screened lanai. The kitchen features Santa Cecilia granite counter tops with beveled edge, linear mosaic backsplash, and Maple cabinets with Cognac finish. Over-sized island with undermount sink for easy meal preparation. Bathrooms feature granite counter tops and square undermount sinks. Laundry room includes washer, dryer, and upper cabinets. Crown molding in first-floor living areas. Small Pets under 50lbs are allowed with a Pet deposit. This Property does NOT accept section 8 Air Conditioning Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Appliance Range Appliance Tank Water Heater Appliance Washer/Dryer Lifestyle Porch Parking Garage View Water