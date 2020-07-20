All apartments in Pinellas Park
6837 40th Ln N

Location

6837 40th Lane North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb990e30aa ---- This two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home features a welcoming foyer, open kitchen with full appliance package, washer and dryer, and screened lanai. The kitchen features Santa Cecilia granite counter tops with beveled edge, linear mosaic backsplash, and Maple cabinets with Cognac finish. Over-sized island with undermount sink for easy meal preparation. Bathrooms feature granite counter tops and square undermount sinks. Laundry room includes washer, dryer, and upper cabinets. Crown molding in first-floor living areas. Small Pets under 50lbs are allowed with a Pet deposit. This Property does NOT accept section 8 Air Conditioning Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Appliance Range Appliance Tank Water Heater Appliance Washer/Dryer Lifestyle Porch Parking Garage View Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 40th Ln N have any available units?
6837 40th Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6837 40th Ln N have?
Some of 6837 40th Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 40th Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
6837 40th Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 40th Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6837 40th Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 6837 40th Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 6837 40th Ln N offers parking.
Does 6837 40th Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6837 40th Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 40th Ln N have a pool?
No, 6837 40th Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 6837 40th Ln N have accessible units?
No, 6837 40th Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 40th Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 40th Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6837 40th Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6837 40th Ln N has units with air conditioning.
