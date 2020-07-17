All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6801 60 St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6801 60 St N
Last updated April 21 2019 at 3:53 AM

6801 60 St N

6801 60th St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6801 60th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Say hello to your new home. YouGÇÖll surely be impressed with gorgeous 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage home on a corner lot nestled in the desired Pinellas Park Manor neighborhood. From the moment you arrive you will be impressed with the amazing green grass and landscaping. This home features two amazing air conditioned porches. One in the front to watch the sunsets and one in the back to watch the sunrise. Bring your pets because they will enjoy the completely fenced in yard. Between the garage and the large shed in the back, you have plenty of room for storage. Inside features brand new tile flooring through the entire home which was installed in 2018. The air conditioning is less than a year old and was installed May of 2018. All three bedrooms are freshly painted. The kitchen features newer appliances. The fridge, oven and microwave are all from 2017 and youGÇÖll love the built in pantry. Enjoy breakfast in your dining area which has an amazing built in china cabinet. This home is within walking distance to Broderick Park and Rec Center which features amazing playground and fitness equipment and is just minutes away from Pinellas ParkGÇÖs emerging creative arts district. Come see why this one is THE ONE!

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 60 St N have any available units?
6801 60 St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6801 60 St N have?
Some of 6801 60 St N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 60 St N currently offering any rent specials?
6801 60 St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 60 St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 60 St N is pet friendly.
Does 6801 60 St N offer parking?
Yes, 6801 60 St N offers parking.
Does 6801 60 St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 60 St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 60 St N have a pool?
No, 6801 60 St N does not have a pool.
Does 6801 60 St N have accessible units?
No, 6801 60 St N does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 60 St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 60 St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 60 St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6801 60 St N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconiesPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg