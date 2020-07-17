6801 60 St N

Amenities

Say hello to your new home. YouGÇÖll surely be impressed with gorgeous 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage home on a corner lot nestled in the desired Pinellas Park Manor neighborhood. From the moment you arrive you will be impressed with the amazing green grass and landscaping. This home features two amazing air conditioned porches. One in the front to watch the sunsets and one in the back to watch the sunrise. Bring your pets because they will enjoy the completely fenced in yard. Between the garage and the large shed in the back, you have plenty of room for storage. Inside features brand new tile flooring through the entire home which was installed in 2018. The air conditioning is less than a year old and was installed May of 2018. All three bedrooms are freshly painted. The kitchen features newer appliances. The fridge, oven and microwave are all from 2017 and youGÇÖll love the built in pantry. Enjoy breakfast in your dining area which has an amazing built in china cabinet. This home is within walking distance to Broderick Park and Rec Center which features amazing playground and fitness equipment and is just minutes away from Pinellas ParkGÇÖs emerging creative arts district. Come see why this one is THE ONE!



