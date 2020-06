Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

You will love this Townhome, 2/2.5 fresh paint, clean and ready for you ! Features include a washer and dryer, 2 nice sized bedrooms, 2 bathroom upstairs with a half bathroom downstairs....like having 2 Masters....breakfast bar and open floor plan and enjoy cooking out on your own patio. Nice property, sorry no pets.