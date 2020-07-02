All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6491 69th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6491 69th Ave N
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

6491 69th Ave N

6491 69th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6491 69th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The picket fence surrounding the inviting open front porch invites one into the ample living room of this well-maintained and exceptionally clean two bedroom, one bath home. The attached one car garage with washer/dryer hookups makes the package complete. This home uses the space so efficiently that the kitchen is roomy and there is even a formal dining room. The corner lot offers easy storage with concrete pad for boat or RV and the backyard is large with new privacy fencing for pets. Centrally located in Pinellas County with easy access to I-275, Clearwater & Tampa and 12 minutes to world famous beaches. No flood zone. This home has new laminate flooring and new ceiling fans. dont miss out on this opportunity has a huge fenced yard on a corner lot.

6491 69th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(RLNE5326481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6491 69th Ave N have any available units?
6491 69th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6491 69th Ave N have?
Some of 6491 69th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6491 69th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6491 69th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6491 69th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6491 69th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6491 69th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6491 69th Ave N offers parking.
Does 6491 69th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6491 69th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6491 69th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6491 69th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6491 69th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6491 69th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6491 69th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6491 69th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6491 69th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6491 69th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg