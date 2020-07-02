Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The picket fence surrounding the inviting open front porch invites one into the ample living room of this well-maintained and exceptionally clean two bedroom, one bath home. The attached one car garage with washer/dryer hookups makes the package complete. This home uses the space so efficiently that the kitchen is roomy and there is even a formal dining room. The corner lot offers easy storage with concrete pad for boat or RV and the backyard is large with new privacy fencing for pets. Centrally located in Pinellas County with easy access to I-275, Clearwater & Tampa and 12 minutes to world famous beaches. No flood zone. This home has new laminate flooring and new ceiling fans. dont miss out on this opportunity has a huge fenced yard on a corner lot.



6491 69th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781



(RLNE5326481)