Amenities

3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT! Annual Rental in pleasant neighborhood. Single family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Garage. Ceramic Tile throughout this home with spacious yard. Master bedroom with private bath. Large Florida Room off the living room and master bedroom. Laundry in the garage. Shed in backyard for extra storage. Great Family Home! All sizes are approximate. No Smoking.