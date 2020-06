Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Villa centrally located in the Heart of Pinellas Park.

2 Bedrooms and 2 baths ,Tile all over the house with nice bathrooms.

Enjoy the beautiful view of the lake with ducks and birds.

1 Small pet welcome.

Very close to stores, restaurants and banks.