Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available for August 1st Move In~Attractive 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Rottlund Townhome has a pleasant view of a large pasture/riding area for horses. It has an eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar to the dining area. The half bath is on the 1st floor and there are 2 baths on the second floor. Directly across the street is a lovely community pool & cabana. Easy commute to Tampa, Downtown St. Pete and the Gulf beaches. Sorry No Pets