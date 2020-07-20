All apartments in Pinellas Park
5880 102nd Avenue North

5880 102nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5880 102nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Previous buyer's financing fell through. Stop by to see this amazing property before its too late! Lakefront living at an affordable price! This 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with over 1700 ft.-¦ offers a split, open floorplan perfect for a family or the entertainer at heart. PLUS an additional 351 ft.-¦ enclosed Florida room that overlooks the beautiful, tranquil lake. Peace of mind comes with a roof installed just 5 years ago, AC is only 3 years and a solar powered water heater that will save money on your utilities. The kitchen has been renovated with custom cabinetry, stone countertops and offers 2 desk areas, plenty of storage and an elegant feel that will allow you to keep your home tidy and organized. The guest area is tucked behind French doors to added privacy and offers an updated vanity in the guest bathroom. Spacious living room offers a wood burning fireplace. Stepping into the backyard is a large blank canvas of possibilities! Plenty of space to build a pool! Great for entertaining and the perfect getaway when you want to relax and enjoy natureGÇÖs beauty. Sip coffee in the morning on the deck swing and start the day off right! Pinellas Park is centrally located and just a few minutes from the highway offering direct access to St Pete, Tampa and the beaches. Near schools and plenty of parks and shopping. No HOA and NO FLOOD ZONE

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS RLTY SEMINOLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5880 102nd Avenue North have any available units?
5880 102nd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5880 102nd Avenue North have?
Some of 5880 102nd Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5880 102nd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5880 102nd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5880 102nd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5880 102nd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5880 102nd Avenue North offer parking?
No, 5880 102nd Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 5880 102nd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5880 102nd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5880 102nd Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 5880 102nd Avenue North has a pool.
Does 5880 102nd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5880 102nd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5880 102nd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5880 102nd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5880 102nd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5880 102nd Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
