5880 102nd Avenue North

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Previous buyer's financing fell through. Stop by to see this amazing property before its too late! Lakefront living at an affordable price! This 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with over 1700 ft.-¦ offers a split, open floorplan perfect for a family or the entertainer at heart. PLUS an additional 351 ft.-¦ enclosed Florida room that overlooks the beautiful, tranquil lake. Peace of mind comes with a roof installed just 5 years ago, AC is only 3 years and a solar powered water heater that will save money on your utilities. The kitchen has been renovated with custom cabinetry, stone countertops and offers 2 desk areas, plenty of storage and an elegant feel that will allow you to keep your home tidy and organized. The guest area is tucked behind French doors to added privacy and offers an updated vanity in the guest bathroom. Spacious living room offers a wood burning fireplace. Stepping into the backyard is a large blank canvas of possibilities! Plenty of space to build a pool! Great for entertaining and the perfect getaway when you want to relax and enjoy natureGÇÖs beauty. Sip coffee in the morning on the deck swing and start the day off right! Pinellas Park is centrally located and just a few minutes from the highway offering direct access to St Pete, Tampa and the beaches. Near schools and plenty of parks and shopping. No HOA and NO FLOOD ZONE



