Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

5650 PARK BOULEVARD

5650 Park Blvd N · No Longer Available
Location

5650 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this HUGE Second Floor Apartment - Three Bedroom, 2 Bath with the laundry room located on Park Blvd above a commercial business space. NO Smoking, NO Pets Apartment boasts built in wall units and master bedroom with ensuite. The unit has been freshly painted and cleaned. Central air has been serviced and works great. Water, sewer, trash, and power are ALL INCLUDED. Washer dryer hookup. Applications can be obtained from our office between 9 am - 5:30 pm ($1400 monthly rent, $1400 security deposit, $50 application fee per adult 18 or older, one time $100 administration fee-All Separate Money Orders Only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

