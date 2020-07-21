5650 PARK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this HUGE Second Floor Apartment - Three Bedroom, 2 Bath with the laundry room located on Park Blvd above a commercial business space. NO Smoking, NO Pets Apartment boasts built in wall units and master bedroom with ensuite. The unit has been freshly painted and cleaned. Central air has been serviced and works great. Water, sewer, trash, and power are ALL INCLUDED. Washer dryer hookup. Applications can be obtained from our office between 9 am - 5:30 pm ($1400 monthly rent, $1400 security deposit, $50 application fee per adult 18 or older, one time $100 administration fee-All Separate Money Orders Only)