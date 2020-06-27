All apartments in Pinellas Park
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5601 67th Ave N #311
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

5601 67th Ave N #311

5601 67th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5601 67th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Studio apartment in the heart of everthing - Studio apartment in the heart of everything.

*** Secondary HOA Application HOA $100 Non Refundable***

Terms:
- $700.00 month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $700.00
- $45 application fee (Non-Refundable) -- per person over the age of 18
- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Central Heat and Air
- 480 Square Feet
- Amenities available:
1 Assigned Parking and visitors parking
Pool/Spa
Tennis facilities
- Utilities Included:
Trash
***No Pets for Tenants per the HOA***

https://youtu.be/WrmlZQlNhIk

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 67th Ave N #311 have any available units?
5601 67th Ave N #311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5601 67th Ave N #311 have?
Some of 5601 67th Ave N #311's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 67th Ave N #311 currently offering any rent specials?
5601 67th Ave N #311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 67th Ave N #311 pet-friendly?
No, 5601 67th Ave N #311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5601 67th Ave N #311 offer parking?
Yes, 5601 67th Ave N #311 offers parking.
Does 5601 67th Ave N #311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 67th Ave N #311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 67th Ave N #311 have a pool?
Yes, 5601 67th Ave N #311 has a pool.
Does 5601 67th Ave N #311 have accessible units?
No, 5601 67th Ave N #311 does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 67th Ave N #311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 67th Ave N #311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 67th Ave N #311 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5601 67th Ave N #311 has units with air conditioning.
