5601 67th Ave N #311

Studio apartment in the heart of everthing - Studio apartment in the heart of everything.
*** Secondary HOA Application HOA $100 Non Refundable***
Terms: - $700.00 month (12-month lease) - Security deposit starting $700.00 - $45 application fee (Non-Refundable) -- per person over the age of 18 - The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer - Central Heat and Air - 480 Square Feet - Amenities available: 1 Assigned Parking and visitors parking Pool/Spa Tennis facilities - Utilities Included: Trash ***No Pets for Tenants per the HOA***
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
