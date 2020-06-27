5601 67th Ave N #311

Amenities

parking pool air conditioning tennis court hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Studio apartment in the heart of everthing - Studio apartment in the heart of everything.



*** Secondary HOA Application HOA $100 Non Refundable***



Terms:

- $700.00 month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $700.00

- $45 application fee (Non-Refundable) -- per person over the age of 18

- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Central Heat and Air

- 480 Square Feet

- Amenities available:

1 Assigned Parking and visitors parking

Pool/Spa

Tennis facilities

- Utilities Included:

Trash

***No Pets for Tenants per the HOA***



https://youtu.be/WrmlZQlNhIk



No Pets Allowed



