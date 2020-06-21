All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5501 92nd Terrace North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5501 92nd Terrace North
Last updated June 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

5501 92nd Terrace North

5501 92nd Terrace North · (866) 833-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5501 92nd Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Make this dream home yours! You’ll absolutely love the features this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Pinellas Park has to offer. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with the perfect contrast between the dark vinyl plank flooring and the bright, sunlit interior. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef in the fully renovated kitchen, equipped with modern, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a stylish tile backsplash. The master bedroom features a private bathroom, while the second bedroom has a walk-in closet.

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Carport. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 92nd Terrace North have any available units?
5501 92nd Terrace North has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5501 92nd Terrace North have?
Some of 5501 92nd Terrace North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 92nd Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
5501 92nd Terrace North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 92nd Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 92nd Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 5501 92nd Terrace North offer parking?
Yes, 5501 92nd Terrace North does offer parking.
Does 5501 92nd Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 92nd Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 92nd Terrace North have a pool?
No, 5501 92nd Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 5501 92nd Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 5501 92nd Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 92nd Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 92nd Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 92nd Terrace North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 92nd Terrace North does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5501 92nd Terrace North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity