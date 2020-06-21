5501 92nd Terrace North

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Make this dream home yours! You’ll absolutely love the features this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Pinellas Park has to offer. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with the perfect contrast between the dark vinyl plank flooring and the bright, sunlit interior. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef in the fully renovated kitchen, equipped with modern, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a stylish tile backsplash. The master bedroom features a private bathroom, while the second bedroom has a walk-in closet.



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Carport. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.