All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5355 60TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5355 60TH AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

5355 60TH AVENUE

5355 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5355 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Millbrooke Ranch is a welcoming community located next to Lurie Park. The townhome offers 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The living room has sliders tot he lanai which overlooks the tranquil pond with fountain. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath, it also has beautiful views of the pond. All bedrooms are upstairs with a large guest bath to accommodate them. There is a community pool for those hot summer days. Sorry No Pets. Close to all shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and the Gulf beaches. Schedule your private tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 60TH AVENUE have any available units?
5355 60TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5355 60TH AVENUE have?
Some of 5355 60TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5355 60TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5355 60TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 60TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5355 60TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5355 60TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5355 60TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5355 60TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5355 60TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 60TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5355 60TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5355 60TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5355 60TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 60TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5355 60TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 60TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5355 60TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg