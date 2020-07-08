5355 60TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Millbrooke Ranch is a welcoming community located next to Lurie Park. The townhome offers 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The living room has sliders tot he lanai which overlooks the tranquil pond with fountain. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath, it also has beautiful views of the pond. All bedrooms are upstairs with a large guest bath to accommodate them. There is a community pool for those hot summer days. Sorry No Pets. Close to all shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and the Gulf beaches. Schedule your private tour today