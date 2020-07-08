5355 60TH AVENUE

Amenities
Millbrooke Ranch is a welcoming community located next to Lurie Park. The townhome offers 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The living room has sliders tot he lanai which overlooks the tranquil pond with fountain. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath, it also has beautiful views of the pond. All bedrooms are upstairs with a large guest bath to accommodate them. There is a community pool for those hot summer days. Sorry No Pets. Close to all shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and the Gulf beaches. Schedule your private tour today