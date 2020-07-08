All apartments in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL
5330 60th Ave N
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

5330 60th Ave N

5330 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5330 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Millbrooke Ranch Townhouse - This beautiful townhouse is located in the lakefront community of Millbrooke Ranch, unfurnished townhouse offers two bedrooms 1.5 baths and 1 car garage. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors in the guest bedroom and hallway, lovely screened-in lanai allows you complete privacy Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, eat-in kitchen area with open bar counter for extra seating. Full-size washer and dryer located on the second floor. Water, sewer, and garbage included in the rent. Enjoy the tropical pool area with lush landscaping. This is truly a Florida Lifestyle community. A small dog is allowed under 35 lbs. Call Cindy today to schedule a viewing of this unit.

(RLNE5738659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 60th Ave N have any available units?
5330 60th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5330 60th Ave N have?
Some of 5330 60th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 60th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5330 60th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 60th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 60th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5330 60th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5330 60th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5330 60th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5330 60th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 60th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 5330 60th Ave N has a pool.
Does 5330 60th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5330 60th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 60th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 60th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5330 60th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5330 60th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

