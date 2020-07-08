5330 60th Ave N

Amenities

Millbrooke Ranch Townhouse - This beautiful townhouse is located in the lakefront community of Millbrooke Ranch, unfurnished townhouse offers two bedrooms 1.5 baths and 1 car garage. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors in the guest bedroom and hallway, lovely screened-in lanai allows you complete privacy Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, eat-in kitchen area with open bar counter for extra seating. Full-size washer and dryer located on the second floor. Water, sewer, and garbage included in the rent. Enjoy the tropical pool area with lush landscaping. This is truly a Florida Lifestyle community. A small dog is allowed under 35 lbs. Call Cindy today to schedule a viewing of this unit.



