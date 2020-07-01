All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5308 60TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5308 60TH AVENUE N
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

5308 60TH AVENUE N

5308 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5308 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful townhouse, located in the lakefront community of Millbrooke Ranch, offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.Featuring an open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, updated kitchen and bathrooms and a screened in lanai, this one checks all the boxes! The eat-in kitchen boasts granite counter tops, wood cabinets and a pantry. Upstairs, you'll find the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings along with the 2nd bedroom, full updated bathroom and laundry room. Enjoy resort style living with the beautiful community pool! Water, sewer and garbage included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 60TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5308 60TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5308 60TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5308 60TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 60TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5308 60TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 60TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5308 60TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5308 60TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5308 60TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5308 60TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 60TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 60TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 5308 60TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 5308 60TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5308 60TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 60TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 60TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 60TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 60TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg