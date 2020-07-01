5308 60TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful townhouse, located in the lakefront community of Millbrooke Ranch, offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.Featuring an open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, updated kitchen and bathrooms and a screened in lanai, this one checks all the boxes! The eat-in kitchen boasts granite counter tops, wood cabinets and a pantry. Upstairs, you'll find the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings along with the 2nd bedroom, full updated bathroom and laundry room. Enjoy resort style living with the beautiful community pool! Water, sewer and garbage included in rent.