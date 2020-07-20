All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:02 PM

4971 94th Avenue

4971 94th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4971 94th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Welcome to this updated 3 bedroom block home centrally located and seemingly next to everything. The updated kitchen has wood cabinets and takes full advantage of the space giving you an abundance amount of storage. The open floor plan has a living room and a great room area that can accommodate many uses all bordered by 5" baseboards.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4971 94th Avenue have any available units?
4971 94th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 4971 94th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4971 94th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4971 94th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4971 94th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4971 94th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4971 94th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4971 94th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4971 94th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4971 94th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4971 94th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4971 94th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4971 94th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4971 94th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4971 94th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4971 94th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4971 94th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
