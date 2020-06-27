All apartments in Pinellas Park
4933 91ST AVENUE N

4933 91st Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4933 91st Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Updated condo in beautiful Breezeway Villas with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, inside laundry with full sized washer and dryer, brand new neutral carpet and paint. Updated kitchen with lots of beautiful wood cabinets and tons of counter space. Updated bathrooms, water heater and brand new A/C. This unit is on the top floor with only neighbors below and no one on either side of the unit so it is very quiet. The community pool is very close by. One assigned and perfectly shaded parking spot with several open guest parking spaces. Rent also includes water and cable!! No smoking permitted on premises. Pet free unit. Wonderful location, close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 91ST AVENUE N have any available units?
4933 91ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 4933 91ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 4933 91ST AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 91ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4933 91ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 91ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 91ST AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4933 91ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4933 91ST AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4933 91ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4933 91ST AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 91ST AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 4933 91ST AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 4933 91ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4933 91ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 91ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 91ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4933 91ST AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4933 91ST AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.
