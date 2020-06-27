4933 91ST AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Updated condo in beautiful Breezeway Villas with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, inside laundry with full sized washer and dryer, brand new neutral carpet and paint. Updated kitchen with lots of beautiful wood cabinets and tons of counter space. Updated bathrooms, water heater and brand new A/C. This unit is on the top floor with only neighbors below and no one on either side of the unit so it is very quiet. The community pool is very close by. One assigned and perfectly shaded parking spot with several open guest parking spaces. Rent also includes water and cable!! No smoking permitted on premises. Pet free unit. Wonderful location, close to everything!