4420 82ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Block home with attached one car carport. Corner lot. The kitchen is brand new- new granite counter tops, new cabinets and new appliances- you also have eating space in the kitchen and a great wall pantry! You have an updated bathroom here too. The room sizes are generous and there is a surprising amount of closet space and storage! The laundry room is spacious and in the carport area. The air conditioner and roof are also new. Close to shopping and parks, this is a fantastic location! Looking for a long term renter!