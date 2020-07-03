4058 71st Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

See the Video Property Tour



This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,416 Sq. Ft., 2 story Townhome has a 1 car attached garage. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry, wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. The flooring is tile and carpet. There are ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. This unit has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Nice screened in patio area. Great location in Pinellas Park with easy access to the beaches, Gandy Bridge and I-275.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.