Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

4058 71st Avenue North

4058 71st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4058 71st Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
See the Video Property Tour

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,416 Sq. Ft., 2 story Townhome has a 1 car attached garage. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry, wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. The flooring is tile and carpet. There are ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. This unit has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Nice screened in patio area. Great location in Pinellas Park with easy access to the beaches, Gandy Bridge and I-275.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 71st Avenue North have any available units?
4058 71st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 4058 71st Avenue North have?
Some of 4058 71st Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 71st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4058 71st Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 71st Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4058 71st Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4058 71st Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4058 71st Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4058 71st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4058 71st Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 71st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4058 71st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4058 71st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4058 71st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 71st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4058 71st Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 4058 71st Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4058 71st Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

