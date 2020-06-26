4030 102nd Pl N.

Amenities
The Lakes. Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780 for more info. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home comes with a 2 car gararge. Very well maintained clean home that has been nicely updated. Wood cabinets, corian countertops, lots of tile. All appliances including microwave, washer, and dryer. Neutral thru-out. Split plan with vaulted ceilings in the living are. Eat-in kitchen. Large enclosed lanai, Rent includes lawn mowing, edging, basic cable, community pool and more. Easy commute to Tampa, Airport and St. Pete. Pet considered. Available July 10th