All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like
4030 102nd Pl N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
4030 102nd Pl N
Last updated May 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

4030 102nd Pl N

4030 102nd Place North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4030 102nd Place North, Pinellas Park, FL 33762
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lakes. Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780 for more info. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home comes with a 2 car gararge. Very well maintained clean home that has been nicely updated. Wood cabinets, corian countertops, lots of tile. All appliances including microwave, washer, and dryer. Neutral thru-out. Split plan with vaulted ceilings in the living are. Eat-in kitchen. Large enclosed lanai, Rent includes lawn mowing, edging, basic cable, community pool and more. Easy commute to Tampa, Airport and St. Pete. Pet considered. Available July 10th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4030 102nd Pl N have any available units?
4030 102nd Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 4030 102nd Pl N have?
Some of 4030 102nd Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 102nd Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
4030 102nd Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 102nd Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 102nd Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 4030 102nd Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 4030 102nd Pl N offers parking.
Does 4030 102nd Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4030 102nd Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 102nd Pl N have a pool?
Yes, 4030 102nd Pl N has a pool.
Does 4030 102nd Pl N have accessible units?
No, 4030 102nd Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 102nd Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 102nd Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4030 102nd Pl N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4030 102nd Pl N does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 BedroomsPinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with ParkingPinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg