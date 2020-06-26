4030 102nd Pl N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Lakes. Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780 for more info. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home comes with a 2 car gararge. Very well maintained clean home that has been nicely updated. Wood cabinets, corian countertops, lots of tile. All appliances including microwave, washer, and dryer. Neutral thru-out. Split plan with vaulted ceilings in the living are. Eat-in kitchen. Large enclosed lanai, Rent includes lawn mowing, edging, basic cable, community pool and more. Easy commute to Tampa, Airport and St. Pete. Pet considered. Available July 10th