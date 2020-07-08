3968 104TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board garage

Move right in to luxury! This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home was just elegantly remodeled throughout. Upon entering, you immediately feel a sense of tranquility. To the right, there's a light and bright den or office or dining room - the possibilities for this extra room are many. To the left, there's the gorgeous new kitchen with granite countertops (with breakfast bar seating from the living room side), all new cabinetry with soft drawer closes, a sparkling deep stainless sink and more. There's plenty of room for a little kitchen breakfast table and there's a closet pantry, too. The living room has soaring ceilings with a beautiful new wood accent wall looking out to the fully enclosed lanai and lush back yard. All fresh flooring and paint with new light fixtures throughout. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled. In the master bedroom there's a new elegant wall accenting plus a walk-in closet. There's even a new A/C system for efficient energy bills.

There's a clean 2 car garage with washer and dryer included. Enjoy all that this sweet community has to offer including a beautiful community pool, shuffleboard, clubhouse and billiards. Located high and dry in a no flood zone gives you peace of mind. This perfect location is centrally located to the beaches and within 30 minutes of Clearwater, St. Peterburg and Tampa! Grounds maintenance and sprinkler watering is included in the rent. Sorry, not pets, no exceptions.