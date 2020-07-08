All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:48 AM

3968 104TH AVENUE N

3968 104th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3968 104th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33762
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
Move right in to luxury! This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home was just elegantly remodeled throughout. Upon entering, you immediately feel a sense of tranquility. To the right, there's a light and bright den or office or dining room - the possibilities for this extra room are many. To the left, there's the gorgeous new kitchen with granite countertops (with breakfast bar seating from the living room side), all new cabinetry with soft drawer closes, a sparkling deep stainless sink and more. There's plenty of room for a little kitchen breakfast table and there's a closet pantry, too. The living room has soaring ceilings with a beautiful new wood accent wall looking out to the fully enclosed lanai and lush back yard. All fresh flooring and paint with new light fixtures throughout. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled. In the master bedroom there's a new elegant wall accenting plus a walk-in closet. There's even a new A/C system for efficient energy bills.
There's a clean 2 car garage with washer and dryer included. Enjoy all that this sweet community has to offer including a beautiful community pool, shuffleboard, clubhouse and billiards. Located high and dry in a no flood zone gives you peace of mind. This perfect location is centrally located to the beaches and within 30 minutes of Clearwater, St. Peterburg and Tampa! Grounds maintenance and sprinkler watering is included in the rent. Sorry, not pets, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3968 104TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3968 104TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 3968 104TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3968 104TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3968 104TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3968 104TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3968 104TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3968 104TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 3968 104TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3968 104TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3968 104TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3968 104TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3968 104TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 3968 104TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 3968 104TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3968 104TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3968 104TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3968 104TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3968 104TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3968 104TH AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.

