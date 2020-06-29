All apartments in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL
3790 67th Ave N A
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:48 PM

3790 67th Ave N A

3790 67th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3790 67th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom Pinellas Park - Property Id: 165725

Spacious 2 bedroom with nice floor plan. Tile floors throughout unit. Fenced in back yard. Front entry and back door to yard and private are laundry hookup. Gate access from parking to back yard. New Central A /C. Power and utilities paid by tenant. Pest and lawn service provided for common areas.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 67th Ave N A have any available units?
3790 67th Ave N A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 3790 67th Ave N A have?
Some of 3790 67th Ave N A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 67th Ave N A currently offering any rent specials?
3790 67th Ave N A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 67th Ave N A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 67th Ave N A is pet friendly.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A offer parking?
Yes, 3790 67th Ave N A offers parking.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have a pool?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not have a pool.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have accessible units?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not have units with air conditioning.

