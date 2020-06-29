Spacious 2 bedroom with nice floor plan. Tile floors throughout unit. Fenced in back yard. Front entry and back door to yard and private are laundry hookup. Gate access from parking to back yard. New Central A /C. Power and utilities paid by tenant. Pest and lawn service provided for common areas. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165725p Property Id 165725
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have any available units?
3790 67th Ave N A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 3790 67th Ave N A have?
Some of 3790 67th Ave N A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 67th Ave N A currently offering any rent specials?
3790 67th Ave N A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 67th Ave N A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 67th Ave N A is pet friendly.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A offer parking?
Yes, 3790 67th Ave N A offers parking.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have a pool?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not have a pool.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have accessible units?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 67th Ave N A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 67th Ave N A does not have units with air conditioning.
