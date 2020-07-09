3725 98TH AVENUE N

Amenities

55+ COMMUNITY WOW.. Don't miss this spacious Fairfax model that features a split floor plan with 2 bedroom suites. With 1682 sq Ft under heat and air. There is room for everyone with formal living and dining areas, bonus room which could be used as a library, or office area. The L shaped Florida room offers space for reading, eating or watching TV. The large guest bedroom (10X14) has room for 2 twins or a queen size bed and across the hall is a tub/shower with new vanity and fixtures and ADA compliant commode. The master suite (12X15) is large enough for a king bed suite with extra large walk in closet. The shower features a lip less walk in with mosaic slip free floor tile and safety grab bars, ideal for those wanting a sense of security. White tile floor, bead board wainscoting and recessed lighting gives the bath a fresh spa feel. The modern kitchen with white cabinets and black counters and appliances is timeless. All the lower cabinets have pull out organizers for easy reach. The roof replaced in 2003, driveway widened and large back patio added in 2010. Hurricane impact resistant windows and HVAC replaced in 2016 and hot water heater in 2018. Mainlands is ideal Condo life style in a Single Family Home. An active 55+ community with numerous clubs and recreation to include: Golf and heated pool. Centrally located to shopping, highways, airports, restaurants and beaches.