3725 98TH AVENUE N
3725 98TH AVENUE N

3725 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3725 98th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
55+ COMMUNITY WOW.. Don't miss this spacious Fairfax model that features a split floor plan with 2 bedroom suites. With 1682 sq Ft under heat and air. There is room for everyone with formal living and dining areas, bonus room which could be used as a library, or office area. The L shaped Florida room offers space for reading, eating or watching TV. The large guest bedroom (10X14) has room for 2 twins or a queen size bed and across the hall is a tub/shower with new vanity and fixtures and ADA compliant commode. The master suite (12X15) is large enough for a king bed suite with extra large walk in closet. The shower features a lip less walk in with mosaic slip free floor tile and safety grab bars, ideal for those wanting a sense of security. White tile floor, bead board wainscoting and recessed lighting gives the bath a fresh spa feel. The modern kitchen with white cabinets and black counters and appliances is timeless. All the lower cabinets have pull out organizers for easy reach. The roof replaced in 2003, driveway widened and large back patio added in 2010. Hurricane impact resistant windows and HVAC replaced in 2016 and hot water heater in 2018. Mainlands is ideal Condo life style in a Single Family Home. An active 55+ community with numerous clubs and recreation to include: Golf and heated pool. Centrally located to shopping, highways, airports, restaurants and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 98TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3725 98TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 3725 98TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3725 98TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 98TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3725 98TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 98TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3725 98TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 3725 98TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3725 98TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3725 98TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 98TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 98TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 3725 98TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 3725 98TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3725 98TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 98TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 98TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 98TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3725 98TH AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.

