11911 66th St N 334
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

11911 66th St N 334

11911 66th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

11911 66th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
shuffle board
internet access
Unit 334 Available 06/01/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath in 55+ gated 5 star community. - Property Id: 286452

Two bedroom, one bath manufactured home located in Rainbow Village of Largo, which is a Five Star gated 55+ community. This furnished home was built in 1994 with all amenities needed to live comfortably. Interior features include pantry, laminate flooring, central air and ceiling fans. Exterior features offer patio fence and Jordan shed. Small pets under 20 pounds are allowed. Community has a covered pavilion, clubhouse, mail center, fitness center, game room, pool, pet area and library. Additional amenities include shuffleboard, pickleball, bocce ball, petanque, biking and organized activities!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286452
Property Id 286452

(RLNE5804661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

