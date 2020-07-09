11911 66th St N 334

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym game room pool shuffle board internet access

2 bedroom, 1 bath in 55+ gated 5 star community.



Two bedroom, one bath manufactured home located in Rainbow Village of Largo, which is a Five Star gated 55+ community. This furnished home was built in 1994 with all amenities needed to live comfortably. Interior features include pantry, laminate flooring, central air and ceiling fans. Exterior features offer patio fence and Jordan shed. Small pets under 20 pounds are allowed. Community has a covered pavilion, clubhouse, mail center, fitness center, game room, pool, pet area and library. Additional amenities include shuffleboard, pickleball, bocce ball, petanque, biking and organized activities!!!

