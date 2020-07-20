All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:54 PM

11003 Maxton Way

11003 Maxton Way N · No Longer Available
Location

11003 Maxton Way N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is well-maintained, is in Move-In Condition and situated in desirable Autumn Run Subdivision. Split plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and tile floors throughout the entire home. The kitchen is completely updated with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances along with a moveable island table for the Chef in the house. Owners replaced the electrical panel box. A/C was replaced in 2015 and windows have been updated. The yard is completely re-sodded with new landscaping . Home is located in a very family oriented community in the heart of Pinellas County.

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11003 Maxton Way have any available units?
11003 Maxton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 11003 Maxton Way have?
Some of 11003 Maxton Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11003 Maxton Way currently offering any rent specials?
11003 Maxton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11003 Maxton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11003 Maxton Way is pet friendly.
Does 11003 Maxton Way offer parking?
No, 11003 Maxton Way does not offer parking.
Does 11003 Maxton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11003 Maxton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11003 Maxton Way have a pool?
No, 11003 Maxton Way does not have a pool.
Does 11003 Maxton Way have accessible units?
No, 11003 Maxton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11003 Maxton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11003 Maxton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11003 Maxton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11003 Maxton Way has units with air conditioning.
