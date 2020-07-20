11003 Maxton Way

Amenities
This home is well-maintained, is in Move-In Condition and situated in desirable Autumn Run Subdivision. Split plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and tile floors throughout the entire home. The kitchen is completely updated with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances along with a moveable island table for the Chef in the house. Owners replaced the electrical panel box. A/C was replaced in 2015 and windows have been updated. The yard is completely re-sodded with new landscaping . Home is located in a very family oriented community in the heart of Pinellas County.
Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.