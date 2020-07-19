10293 61ST COURT N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming home located in Willow Pond neighborhood. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with 2 car garage overlooks Willow pond. This home features 2360 Sq Ft. Easy to clean tile floors and laminate throughout first floor, living room dining room combo. Large covered patio overlooks pool and pond. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Mother-in-law suite. Beautiful oak staircase. Upstairs has large master suite with den and screened balcony over looking pond. Rugged cement-board siding and hurricane zone windows. Home is located on a dead in street with no thru traffic, and is within minutes to shopping and interstate. Willow pond is a deed restricted neighborhood.