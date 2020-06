Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath with a garage ready for immediate occupancy. Large fenced back yard. All new plank tile flooring. No carpet. All New stainless appliances. New thermal windows, new bathrooms. Washer dryer hook up. Nice neighborhood, convenient to everything. Hurry this will not last.