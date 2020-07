Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This ground floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished condo is located in the much sought after Cove Cay. Enjoy your morning coffee on your screened-in patio overlooking the Golf Course. Carpet throughout. Community amenities include a heated pool, public golf course. A public marina is located on the property where you can rent boats for leisure.