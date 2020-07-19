4565 DUHME ROAD

Amenities

MRS CLEAN will love living in this remodeled, light and bright, corner unit in The Madrigal, a quaint 55+, 20 unit complex that is very quiet and peaceful, and the LOCATION could not be better! Within a mile and a half you have the Pristine Gulf of Mexico and powdery sands of Madeira Beach, Super Walmart, Publix grocery store, Walgreens, McDonalds, Chase Bank, restaurants, bars, and the VA Hospital. This almost 800 sq foot 1 bedroom, 1 bath has an additional room perfect for your office or guests, with an abundance of closet space and comes turn key completely FURNISHED and decorated. HURRICANE WINDOWS add peace of mind and also help eliminate noise, BRAND NEW CENTRAL AC, the one car covered carport has additional storage space, there is a community washer and dryer on site, water, trash, high speed internet, and 200+ channel cable tv is ALL INCLUDED in the rent, the only thing missing here is you and your toothbrush! Don’t delay, make your appointment to see your new home today!