4565 DUHME ROAD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

4565 DUHME ROAD

4565 Duhme Road · No Longer Available
Location

4565 Duhme Road, Pinellas County, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
MRS CLEAN will love living in this remodeled, light and bright, corner unit in The Madrigal, a quaint 55+, 20 unit complex that is very quiet and peaceful, and the LOCATION could not be better! Within a mile and a half you have the Pristine Gulf of Mexico and powdery sands of Madeira Beach, Super Walmart, Publix grocery store, Walgreens, McDonalds, Chase Bank, restaurants, bars, and the VA Hospital. This almost 800 sq foot 1 bedroom, 1 bath has an additional room perfect for your office or guests, with an abundance of closet space and comes turn key completely FURNISHED and decorated. HURRICANE WINDOWS add peace of mind and also help eliminate noise, BRAND NEW CENTRAL AC, the one car covered carport has additional storage space, there is a community washer and dryer on site, water, trash, high speed internet, and 200+ channel cable tv is ALL INCLUDED in the rent, the only thing missing here is you and your toothbrush! Don’t delay, make your appointment to see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 DUHME ROAD have any available units?
4565 DUHME ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 4565 DUHME ROAD have?
Some of 4565 DUHME ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4565 DUHME ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4565 DUHME ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 DUHME ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4565 DUHME ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 4565 DUHME ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4565 DUHME ROAD offers parking.
Does 4565 DUHME ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4565 DUHME ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 DUHME ROAD have a pool?
No, 4565 DUHME ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4565 DUHME ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4565 DUHME ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 DUHME ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 DUHME ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4565 DUHME ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4565 DUHME ROAD has units with air conditioning.
