Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

3636 137th Ave N

3636 137th Avenue North · (813) 694-9785
Location

3636 137th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL 33771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3636 137th Ave N · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
ceiling fan
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
media room
2BR/1BA Wonderful Coral Heights Duplex in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 2br/1bath Duplex in Coral Heights subdivision! SORRY NO PETS. Annual/Unfurnished rental available now. This well maintained unit features tile and laminate flooring, no carpet, ceiling fans, eat in kitchen and full size washer/dryer hookup. There are NO utilities included in this rental. Easy access to Largo Mall, Publix, Walgreens, Movie theatre, Home Depot, Hwy 19, shops and fine dining. Annual/Unfurnished rental. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 137th Ave N have any available units?
3636 137th Ave N has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3636 137th Ave N have?
Some of 3636 137th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, ceiling fan, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 137th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3636 137th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 137th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3636 137th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 3636 137th Ave N offer parking?
No, 3636 137th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3636 137th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 137th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 137th Ave N have a pool?
No, 3636 137th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3636 137th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3636 137th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 137th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 137th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 137th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 137th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
