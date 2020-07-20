All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:23 PM

2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD

2971 Estancia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2971 Estancia Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL 33761

Amenities

REMODELED! IMMACULATE! Fabulous updated 1 bed/1 bath condo on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors), end/corner unit for additional privacy. Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets with soft close drawers, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, and ceramic tile floor. Large living room/dining room combo with sliders leads to private, screened balcony. Spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet with attic storage and custom shelving. Bathroom has been beautifully updated with granite counters, vanity with soft close drawers, tile surround, ceramic tile floor, and all new fixtures. Stackable washer/dryer is conveniently concealed in hallway closet adjacent to the bathroom. Assigned covered parking. Rent covers cable TV, sewer, water, trash collection, grounds care, pool, and tennis court. Wonderful, convenient Countryside location! Background and credit check required. 1st, Last, and Security Deposit required. Annual lease only. No pets, No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD have any available units?
2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
