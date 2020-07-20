2971 ESTANCIA BOULEVARD

Amenities

REMODELED! IMMACULATE! Fabulous updated 1 bed/1 bath condo on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors), end/corner unit for additional privacy. Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets with soft close drawers, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, and ceramic tile floor. Large living room/dining room combo with sliders leads to private, screened balcony. Spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet with attic storage and custom shelving. Bathroom has been beautifully updated with granite counters, vanity with soft close drawers, tile surround, ceramic tile floor, and all new fixtures. Stackable washer/dryer is conveniently concealed in hallway closet adjacent to the bathroom. Assigned covered parking. Rent covers cable TV, sewer, water, trash collection, grounds care, pool, and tennis court. Wonderful, convenient Countryside location! Background and credit check required. 1st, Last, and Security Deposit required. Annual lease only. No pets, No smoking.