2461 CANADIAN WAY
2461 CANADIAN WAY

2461 Canadian Way · No Longer Available
Location

2461 Canadian Way, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Quaint two bedroom, one bath unit located in the retirement community On Top of the World. Centrally located on Belcher Road the community offers many amenities. This unit is unfurnished. Owner is licensed Broker in the State of Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

