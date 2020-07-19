Rent Calculator
Pinellas County, FL
/
2460 PERSIAN DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2460 PERSIAN DRIVE
2460 Persian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2460 Persian Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World
Amenities
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS ONE IS A BEAUTY 1ST FLOOR LAMINATE FLOORS WASHER AND DRYER IT HAS IT CALL ALL SEE TODAY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE have any available units?
2460 PERSIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2460 PERSIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pinellas County
.
Does 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 PERSIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
