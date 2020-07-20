2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath GROUND FLOOR condo in an active 55+ community. Updated, freshly painted, new flooring, washer and dryer in the unit and much more. Final touches being added now. Large Florida room off the kitchen is great for a home office or extra sleeping area for overnight guests. Located in On Top of the World, in the heart of Pinellas County. This complex has it all 2 pools, activity center , 2 private golf courses and fitness center just to name a few. Centrally located with easy access to churches, restaurants, shopping, beaches and Tampa airport. This unit is a must see!