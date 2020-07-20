All apartments in Pinellas County
2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE

2453 Brazilia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2453 Brazilia Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath GROUND FLOOR condo in an active 55+ community. Updated, freshly painted, new flooring, washer and dryer in the unit and much more. Final touches being added now. Large Florida room off the kitchen is great for a home office or extra sleeping area for overnight guests. Located in On Top of the World, in the heart of Pinellas County. This complex has it all 2 pools, activity center , 2 private golf courses and fitness center just to name a few. Centrally located with easy access to churches, restaurants, shopping, beaches and Tampa airport. This unit is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE have any available units?
2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE have?
Some of 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2453 BRAZILIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
