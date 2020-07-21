2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE

Amenities

Well maintained 2nd floor condo! Building has an ELEVATOR. Resort style living in one of the largest 55+ communities. On Top of the World offers FUN, FUN amenities to all of the residents : heated pools, spa, sauna, fishing, game nights, tennis, fitness centers, nature trails, billiards, shuffleboard, a library, wood working shop, trips, and more. Feel free to loin any number of social clubs offered here. You can choose to be involved in the community, or not. Close to lovely white sandy beaches: Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island & Caladesi Island. Golf at either of the two well maintained community courses. Utilize the free shuttle service to local shopping centers. Laundry is on the same floor for your convenience. Also included is a storage room in the building. One tenant needs to be 55+.