All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM

2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE

2448 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2448 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Well maintained 2nd floor condo! Building has an ELEVATOR. Resort style living in one of the largest 55+ communities. On Top of the World offers FUN, FUN amenities to all of the residents : heated pools, spa, sauna, fishing, game nights, tennis, fitness centers, nature trails, billiards, shuffleboard, a library, wood working shop, trips, and more. Feel free to loin any number of social clubs offered here. You can choose to be involved in the community, or not. Close to lovely white sandy beaches: Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island & Caladesi Island. Golf at either of the two well maintained community courses. Utilize the free shuttle service to local shopping centers. Laundry is on the same floor for your convenience. Also included is a storage room in the building. One tenant needs to be 55+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE have any available units?
2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE have?
Some of 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2448 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg